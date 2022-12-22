International Baku - Shusha forum concludes its work (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The second day of the International Baku - Shusha Forum of the heads of state institutions in charge of diaspora affairs was held in the city of Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

As the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend, the forum participants, who had previously seen Ganja gates of the Shusha fortress and the busts of the luminaries of Azerbaijani culture shot by Armenians, were provided with detailed information about the restoration work carried out in the city.

The forum in Shusha began with a discussion of issues of mutual regulation and coordination of activities of the member states' diasporas. On the second day of the forum, moderated by Elshad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, Aydin Karimov, informed the participants about the improvement, restoration and construction work carried out in Shusha, as well as future plans. Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora, noted the important role of diasporas in uniting the 200-million Turkic world, and spoke in detail about the committee's activities and ongoing projects.

Representatives of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, participated in the forum. They pointed out the importance of establishing cooperation between diasporas. Then, the sides exchanged views on the events to be held in 2023 in the cultural capital of the Turkic world - the city of Shusha. It was proposed to hold the "Week of the Turkic Diaspora" in Shusha.

The event ended with the adoption of a joint statement by the forum participants.