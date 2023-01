BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu took place on January 11, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The ministers addressed relevant topics of bilateral and regional collaboration between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

They also talked about broad cooperation and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.