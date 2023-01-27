Iran gives provocative "warning" to Azerbaijan before attacking embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. As tensions between the two countries have been escalating, just a while ago, Iran "warned" that, if Azerbaijan takes any steps against the Islamic Republic, it will receive a "decisive reaction".

"The Republic of Azerbaijan should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a powerful country in the region, will never allow its borders to be endangered," Brigadier General Alireza Taneh of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Iranian Armed Forces said.

Taneh added that any step aimed at "endangering Iran and its neighboring regions will receive a decisive response from the Iranian military."

It should be noted that before that, the IRGC twice exposed videos in which, contrary to international norms, children represented as soldiers have been used as a tool for provocations against Azerbaijan.

Besides, as it is known, the culprit of today's terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani embassy is Yasin Huseynzade, an Iranian citizen, and there are suspicions that he is connected with the special services of Iran, primarily with the IRGC.

And today, the treacherous, terroristic attack happened at the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Teheran, followed by one assassinated and two wounded.

This ones again confirms a continuation of the anti-Azerbaijani hysteria in the country and the policy of escalation that Iran has been pursuing for a long time.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.