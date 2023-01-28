We will strengthen joint activities with Egypt in international organizations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. We will strengthen joint activities with Egypt in international organizations, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Trend reports.

"Mr. President had a meeting with Azerbaijani businessmen yesterday. According to the information I have, the meeting has produced very good results. Of course, the joint activity of business communities will further strengthen our relations. We have also identified areas of future cooperation. I am sure that both mutual investments and an increase in trade turnover will be possible in the near future," President Ilham Aliyev said.