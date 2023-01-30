Cooperation within “Caspian Five” plays crucial role – Russian State Duma chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Russia expects the conference involving the speakers of the “Caspian Five” parliaments to take place in each of these countries, one after another, Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said, speaking in the Assembly of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Given the high geopolitical and economic significance of the Caspian Sea, cooperation within the “Caspian Five” (Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran) plays a crucial role today. The establishment of the parliamentary dimension of the "Caspian Five" will contribute to the practical implementation of agreements signed by the leaders of the five states," said the chairman.

The leaders of the five Caspian littoral states, participated in a summit meeting in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat on June 29, 2022. The Caspian “five” are Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The meeting participants carefully considered the issues of economic cooperation in the Caspian Sea. In the light of the growing geo-economic importance of the basin, there is an understanding and a desire to consistently develop cooperation in the transport, logistics, and communication spheres aimed at turning the Caspian into a major international hub of transcontinental partnership along the East-West and South-North lines.

Currently, the Caspian countries are making efforts to build port infrastructure, create logistics chains of communication, schemes of mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sector.