Another lie of Armenian Telegram channels – there's no fire in military unit of Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. A number of Armenian Telegram channels shared fake footage of a fire that allegedly broke out in Ganja's military unit, Trend reports.

Armenian channels have attempted once again to cause panic in Azerbaijani society by spreading fake news.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, in response to Trend's request, said that the ministry's 112 hotlines received information about a car fire carrying fuel in the Sevinj village of Ganja.

Following the prompt action of the ministry's State Fire Protection Service, the fire was extinguished and the surrounding areas were protected from catching the fire.

Thus, another lie from the Armenian Telegram channels was exposed.