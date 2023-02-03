Azerbaijan awards those who prevented terror attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding persons who participated in the prevention of a terrorist act committed against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

Following the decree, Vasif Taghiyev has been awarded ‘Rashadat’ order 1st degree for his courage and decisiveness while performing his official duty in conditions of a real threat to life and health during the prevention of the terrorist act committed against the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, Orkhan Asqarov (posthumously) and Mahir Imanov were granted medal “For Service to Motherland”.