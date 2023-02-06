Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone call

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and expressed condolences to the Turkish government, people and families of those killed as a result of the powerful earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep and other southern regions of Türkiye, Trend reports via the ministry.

The Minister wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He stressed that Azerbaijan has always been close to fraternal Türkiye and is ready to provide any assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake.

On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, emergency rescue forces numbering 370 people will be sent to fraternal Türkiye in the coming hours to support search and rescue operations.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed gratitude for this solidarity and support.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.