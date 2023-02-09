Azerbaijani Army units successfully conduct practical classes of new training period (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. In accordance with the combat training plan of the current year, the practical classes of the new training period are being successfully conducted in the types of troops and military units of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the plan, the units were put on alert and withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas and took firing positions.

Activities for the interoperable execution of combat tasks have been practically conducted by units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops, Air Force, and Naval Forces.

The military personnel demonstrated high professionalism in the classes held to further improve the troops’ combat readiness capability, as well as to ensure durable, uninterrupted, and prompt management of the units.