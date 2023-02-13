Azerbaijan, Germany discuss topical co-op issues on Baku Network platform (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Topical issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany were discussed on the Baku International Policy and Security Network (BIPSN) platform with the participation of Azerbaijani MP, Head of the BIPSN Sevil Mikayilova, MP Tural Ganjaliyev and German MP Harald Weyel, Trend reports.

The meeting participants discussed Germany's cooperation with the South Caucasus in the areas of energy security, diversification of energy supplies, as well as the situation after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

In addition, issues of the domestic and foreign policy of Germany, and the country's role in solving geopolitical issues were touched upon.

The BIPSN is a non-governmental think tank, founded in August 2015 and established with the assistance of the Trend News Agency.

The network’s aim is to form an intellectual platform for defining and implementing the tasks aimed at informational and analytical support to Azerbaijan’s foreign policy strategy, and rendering the necessary influence on public opinion through the prism of expert dialogue.