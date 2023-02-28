Azerbaijani deputy FM holds meeting with Ukraine-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group's delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov has met with the delegation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, led by the Head of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimir Kreydenko in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine cooperation, further expansion of relations in various fields of activity, as well as issues of regional security.

They emphasized that the existing political dialogue plays a pivotal role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine based on the principles of international law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders. The role of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, operating in the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, operating in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, in expanding relations between the two countries were highly commended.

Khalafov also updated on the peace efforts made by Azerbaijan toward the normalization of relations with Armenia. Meanwhile, Kreydenko expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and people for their position and the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine.

Then the officials exchange opinions on a number of issues of mutual interest.