Azerbaijani FM receives delegation led by Russian FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov and Lavrov held one-on-one meeting first, which henceforth continued with an expanded meeting including delegations from both sides.

The officials discussed relevant topics of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current situation in the region.

Will be updated