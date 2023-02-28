Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM receives delegation led by Russian FM (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 28 February 2023 20:05 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov and Lavrov held one-on-one meeting first, which henceforth continued with an expanded meeting including delegations from both sides.

The officials discussed relevant topics of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current situation in the region.

Will be updated

