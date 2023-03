BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Louis Bono will arrive in Yerevan, Trend reports via the US Embassy in Armenia.

Bono will meet with the Armenian leadership to discuss US assistance to negotiations to achieve a comprehensive peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Previously, the senior advisor visited Azerbaijan.

During the visit to the country, he was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.