Global Baku Forum transformed into central platform dedicated to global geopolitics - former FM of Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Global Baku Forum has passed a long development way and transformed into a central platform dedicated to global geopolitics, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija told Trend.

Lagumdzija made the remark on the sidelines of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

“Today the forum has become an analogy of the Davos Forum,” he noted.

The politician pointed out that today's forum is taking place at a critically important time when a new world is being formed.

According to him, geopolitical changes indicate that today there is a lot of fear and confrontation in the world, which haven’t been noticeable for a long time.

Besides, the former minister noted that the forum taking place in Baku allows global leaders to engage in dialogue and exchange opinions in order to build a new world.

He added that along with the discussions, which everyone can follow, dynamic work is conducted "on the sidelines", where dynamic discussions take place on the most pressing issues.

One of the most important issues, according to Lagumdzija, discussed at the Global Baku Forum is the problem of environmental protection.

Thanks to the great support provided by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the center can become an independent international organization aimed at stimulating discussions on pressing political issues, concluded the former minister.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.