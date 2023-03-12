Heydar Aliyev led Azerbaijan in very difficult time, but achieved important results - former ISESCO SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Heydar Aliyev led Azerbaijan in a very difficult time, but achieved important results, former Secretary General of ISESCO Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijri said at conference themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

"His achievements were unique, he was among the most important people in the USSR, increased the budget of Azerbaijan by 89 times in a short time, and also solved the country's problems that arose after the collapse of the Soviet Union," the former secretary general said.

Al-Tuwaijri also noted the role played by Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan's accession to ISESCO and in the subsequent development of relations.

President Ilham Aliyev continued the work of a national leader and contributed to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and ISESCO, the former secretary general added.

Participants of the X Global Baku Forum, members of the parliament, statesmen and media representatives are taking part in the event.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions on the topics "Tribute of respect for world leaders to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev" and "Formation of national identity" will be held.