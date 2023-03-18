Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves master plan for development of Fuzuli city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted a decree on approval of the master plan for the development of Fuzuli city until 2040, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree was adopted in accordance with paragraph 4.2 of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 4, 2012 No. 695 on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 29, 2012 No. and the Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related legal regulation", taking into account the proposal of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The master plan for Fuzuli city was developed in December last year.

The city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.