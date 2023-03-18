Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Protocol on co-op in construction work between Azerbaijan, Türkiye approved - presidential decree

Politics Materials 18 March 2023 19:05 (UTC +04:00)
Protocol on co-op in construction work between Azerbaijan, Türkiye approved - presidential decree

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Protocol on cooperation in the field of construction work between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye", Trend reports.

According to the decree, it is decided to approve the "Protocol on cooperation in the field of construction work between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye", signed in Ankara on December 22, 2022.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more