Protocol on co-op in construction work between Azerbaijan, Türkiye approved - presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Protocol on cooperation in the field of construction work between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye", Trend reports.

According to the decree, it is decided to approve the "Protocol on cooperation in the field of construction work between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye", signed in Ankara on December 22, 2022.

