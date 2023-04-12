Russian MFA calls role of EU mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border 'destabilizing'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Russian Foreign Ministry called the role of the EU mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border 'destabilizing', Trend reports.

"As we have said before, the involvement of other players or structures that have never dealt with the settlement of this long-standing conflict will have neither value nor effect, but will be used instead, leading to aggravations, destabilization, and preventing from achieving the planned peace settlement," said Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson of the Russian MFA, during a weekly briefing.

On January 23, 2023, the EU agreed to send another mission to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. As noted, the initial mandate of the mission is for two years, and its operational headquarters will be located in Armenia. EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander.