Investigation on mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Lachin underway - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijani prosecutors conducted an inspection of the scene on the territory of the village of Sus within the Lachin district liberated from occupation, where Ramil Azizov, born in 2001, was injured as a result of the mine explosion, Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing in the prosecutor's office of the Lachin district.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops. As a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces to this day, a total of 51 people, including military personnel and civilians, have died, and 239 people have received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.