UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan congratulates Muslims on Ramadan holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld congratulated Muslims on the Ramadan holiday, via Twitter, Trend reports.

"I congratulate the world and Azerbaijani Muslims on Ramadan holiday. May Allah accept your fasts!", the publication says.

On the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, a festive prayer on April 21 was performed at the Taza Pir Mosque in Baku. The prayer was carried out with the participation of Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board.

Festive prayer was also held in Azerbaijan in 2022, while prior to last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the festive prayers weren't performed in the mosques for two years.

The first and last dates of Ramadan are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar.