Concert of Vienna Chamber Orchestra to be held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The famous Vienna Chamber Orchestra on June 16, 2023 will perform on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

The orchestra presents its concerts mainly at its permanent creative venue, the Wiener Musikverein Concert Hall, so a concert in Baku will be a real gift for music lovers.

The soloist of the concert will be Nijat Mammadov (flautist), who successfully represents Azerbaijan at concerts and festivals in different countries.

The Vienna Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1946.

Tickets for the concert of the orchestra can be purchased at the ticket office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on the website iTicket.az and at retail outlets.