EU - one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The EU is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, EU's Ambassador Peter Michalko told reporters at a meeting dedicated to the World Press Freedom Day, Trend reports.

According to Michalko, over the previous years, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of investment, energy and economy has increased.

In particular, he said there's rapid growth in trade.

"In 2022, the EU became the main exporter to Azerbaijan. The trade turnover between the EU and Azerbaijan doubled last year compared to 2021. The EU’s share in the overall structure of Azerbaijan's trade turnover is 53 percent," he said.

