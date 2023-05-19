ADA University rector awarded title of honorary doctor of Georgian Technical University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. ADA University rector, Professor Hafiz Pashayev was awarded the title of Honorary Doctor of the Georgian Technical University (GTU), Trend reports.

The awarding ceremony was organized in the GTU building.

Rector of the GTU David Gurgenidze noted that the decision to award Hafiz Pashayev the title of honorary doctor was made by the Academic Council of the university. He presented Hafiz Pashayev with the diploma of honorary doctor and the honorary badge of the GTU.

Professor Hafiz Pashayev thanked the Rector and the Academic Council of the GTU for honoring him with this high award.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Georgia Nodar Papukashvili and other officials.