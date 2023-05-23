About 700 humanitarian processes carried out with ICRC’s direct participation during Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. As many as 1,480 Azerbaijanis were released from captivity and hostages during the First Karabakh War, and 26 Azerbaijanis - after the Second Karabakh War, Head of the Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 500 Armenians were transferred to the Armenian side during the First Karabakh War and 181 Armenians - after the Second Karabakh War.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) participated in the mutual transfer by the parties of the bodies of those killed on the contact line and in battles, as well as those who died in captivity, during the conflict. In general, during the period of cooperation that began in 1992, about 700 humanitarian processes were carried out with the direct participation of the ICRC," Akhundov said.

The first international "Forensic Archaeology and Forensic Anthropology: Humanitarian Applications" conference is being held in Baku.

The conference was organized jointly by the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).