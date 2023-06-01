I thank President Ilham Aliyev for extremely productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria - Rumen Radev (VIDEO)

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 1. I thank President Ilham Aliyev for extremely productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, told journalist on the sidelines of the 2nd European Political Summit held in Chisinau, Trend reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev, a good friend of our country, has visited Bulgaria twice within the last six month. I have also visited Azerbaijan recently. Together, we have succeeded to implement the European vision for addition gas supply from Azerbaijan, to implement this vision into feasibly, very productive project called Solidarity Ring. We have united the capacities, and, now, we have made all the necessary steps for the Azeri gas to flow into the Central and Eastern Europe. This is a strong achievement for European energy security," he said.

A signing ceremony of the "Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)" was held in Sofia April 25.

The Memorandum of Understanding sets out directions of cooperation between SOCAR and four distribution system operators for the supply of additional gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. The additional gas will be supplied through the upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia called the "Solidarity Ring".