Rapid revival of Karabakh by Azerbaijan is indication of brighter future - former FM of Bosnia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The fact that Azerbaijan is so quickly reviving Karabakh is an indication of the contribution it will make to the region in the future, Former Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdžija told Trend.

"Now is the time to establish peace in the region. Holding meetings between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is very important. Many issues are discussed at these meetings, and one of them is the peaceful coexistence of the two peoples. Representatives of different peoples and religions have been living together in peace and respect in Azerbaijan for centuries," he said.

Zlatko Lagumdžija noted that this is the third time he has visited Karabakh.

"Every time I come, I see the development, the rapid construction that is happening here, and I am amazed," he added.