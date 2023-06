BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, who is on a visit to Italy, has visited the naval base of this country and got acquainted with the combat control point, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting with the leadership of the Italian Navy, a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Navies of the two countries.