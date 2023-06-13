Opening of our Consulate General in Shusha - separate message to whole world, especially Armenia - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. We are determined to develop our relations, which we raised to the level of alliance with the Shusha Declaration, in all areas, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, as he held an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We are ready to open our Consulate General in Shusha at your convenience. Inshallah, if our Consulate General in Shusha is opened, of course, it will be a separate message to the whole world, especially Armenia,” the Turkish President added.