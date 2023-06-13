Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Shusha Declaration - historic agreement, President Ilham Aliyev says

Politics Materials 13 June 2023 15:18 (UTC +04:00)
Shusha Declaration - historic agreement, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The brotherly relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are the foundation for all the achieved successes, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

Noting that the second anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration will be celebrated in two days, the head of state said: “The Shusha Declaration is a historic agreement. As a result of this Agreement, Türkiye and Azerbaijan officially became allies.”

