Armenia attaches no importance to its international obligations - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Armenia attaches no importance to its international obligations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

This is once again demonstrated by the fact that the Armenian Foreign Ministry hypocritically shifts the responsibility for military provocations to Azerbaijan and encourages the sending of an international mission to the Karabakh region, being Azerbaijan's sovereign territory, as well as interferes with the country's internal affairs.

"Everyone knows that Armenia regularly carried out military-political provocations against Azerbaijan in order to impede the negotiation process to establish peace, both during the occupation and after the resolution of the conflict. Namely as a result of these provocative steps for almost 30 years diplomatic efforts to stop occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan failed," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the ministry, at present, non-fulfillment of Armenia's obligations on the complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories in the post-conflict period [contrary to a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] is the main source of threat to the security of Azerbaijan.

"At the same time, despite all the indisputable facts confirmed at the international level, the denial of the Armenian ownership of the forces operating on the territory of Azerbaijan, both during the period of occupation and now, is an indicator of how Armenia falsifies the facts," the ministry noted.

Besides, according to the ministry, along with the provocations committed in the border region, the armed formations present on Azerbaijan's territory are an obstacle to the restoration work of Azerbaijan and the safe return of internally displaced persons to their lands.

"All Armenian armed formations must be immediately withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan. Instead of hindering peacekeeping efforts, and making false statements, Armenia is obliged in practice to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, including the Karabakh region," the ministry concluded.