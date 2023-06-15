Armenia doing everything possible to close Lachin checkpoint border (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Armenia is doing everything possible to close the Lachin checkpoint border, Advisor to the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists Zaur Mammadov told Trend in the interview.

He answered the questions about the provocation committed today in the Lachin checkpoint on the border with Armenia, a blow to the peace process, and what purpose the Armenians pursued by shelling this post.

"Today's provocation of Armenia, during which the state border checkpoint in the Lachin district was shelled, indicates that it was planned in advance by the Armenian army. Because there has already been information about this in the diplomatic missions of many foreign countries," Mammadov said.

“The US Ambassador, who is in Armenia, informed the Americans present there that they should not go in the direction of the Lachin district. And today the Armenian army carried out such a provocation," he said.

A full video interview with political scientist Zaur Mammadov: