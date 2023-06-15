Azerbaijan suspends car movement along Lachin border checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. At the moment, the passage of cars along the checkpoint in Azerbaijan’s Lachin has been suspended, Trend reports.

The checkpoint will stay closed until a full investigation of what happened earlier today is carried out, or until Armenia takes full responsibility for the provocation committed.

On June 5, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT+4), a soldier of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, who was on duty at the Lachin border checkpoint, was wounded by shelling from the territory of Armenia.

With retaliatory fire, the enemy’s firing point has been suppressed, and the combat situation is under control of Azerbaijani units.

The wounded soldier received first aid, his life was not threatened.