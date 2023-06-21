Armenia ignores extended hand of friendship, continues provocations - General Yucel Karauz (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Armenia does not accept the hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan and Türkiye and continues provocations, former military attache of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, General Yucel Karauz told Trend.

"Armenia talks about peace, stability, and that Karabakh is an Azerbaijani land at meetings in Washington, in Brussels, wants to normalize relations with Türkiye, and then is arming itself. The state which seek peace, should neither arm itself nor commit terrorist activities and provocations," Karauz said.

“Armenia continues to gain time by committing provocations. This state doesn't do it alone. There are certain circles in Iran, France and Russia that support it," he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the Caspian Connectivity Conference organized by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) on June 20 that prospects have opened up for the process of normalization of relations with Armenia on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders.