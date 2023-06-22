British FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. British Foreign Minister James Cleverly has thanked Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, British FM tweeted, Trend reports.

He also noted that the UK supports prosperity, peace, and security in the South Caucasus and that a historic peace agreement can be reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan is among the countries that regularly send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

As of late, Azerbaijan provided regular humanitarian aid to Ukraine on June 9. The humanitarian cargo consisted of water pipes, water pumps, and life jackets. A total of 20 tons of fuel intended for equipment and vessels involved in rescue operations were also sent to Ukraine.

Moreover, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), taking into account the appeal of the Ukrainian side, provided Ukraine with 20 tons of fuel as humanitarian aid on June 10.