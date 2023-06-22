Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia to create joint railway company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Kazakhstan Railways National Company JSC and Georgian Railways JSC will create a joint venture, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Agreement on the basic principles of the establishment and operation of a joint venture between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Kazakhstan Railways National Company JSC and Georgian Railways JSC”, signed today following negotiations between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

Moreover, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of equipping ships and railway locomotives.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will also cooperate on the digitalization of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or TITR).

In this regard, following the negotiations between the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, a "Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed today between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan to expand cooperation in the field of transport and digitalization of the Middle Corridor".