Azerbaijan hopes US to support reconstruction of its liberated lands - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijan hopes that the US will support the efforts of Azerbaijan aimed at maintaining long-term peace and security in the region, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the 247th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

"We also hope that the US will support the restoring and reintegrating the liberated territories of Azerbaijan into the country's economy, as well as the return of Azerbaijanis to their historical lands," Sharifov said.

Sharifov also expressed confidence in the further expansion of close cooperation.

"US President Joe Biden, in his congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, pointed out the strategic importance of our cooperation and stated that the partnership between Azerbaijan and the US contributes to prosperity in the entire region," the minister said.

“The US will continue to support a lasting and just peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.