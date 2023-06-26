Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of June 26 - Armed Forces Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Organization of Turkic States has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 26 - the Armed Forces Day, the Organization tweeted, Trend reports.

"We cordially congratulate Azerbaijan on the Armed Forces Day," the organization said.

The formation of the national army, founded during the time of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the East, has reached the modern stage on the basis of the principle of historical continuity in a newly independent country. Separate Azerbaijani corps formed the legal basis of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Army on June 26, 1918.