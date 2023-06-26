Talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in US to continue through June 29 - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US will continue through June 29,US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We expect the talks will commence tomorrow, on Tuesday and continue through Thursday of this week, as Secretary Blinken will meet with the foreign ministers from both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We'll have more details as the week progresses. We continue to believe that peace is within reach and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace," he said.

On June 26, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, went on a working visit to the US.

During the visit, bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken, as well as another round of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft peace agreement are scheduled.

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend that the talks may last several days.

"The meeting will start tomorrow. There is a possibility that the negotiations will continue for several days. The main topic is the peace agreement," he said.