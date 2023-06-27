Macron is last hope for Armenian separatists - Washington round begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Macron is the last hope for Armenian separatists, Trend reports.

The Armenian side, which has been intensively shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan and other border areas over the past month, opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers at the Lachin checkpoint.

Now the Armenians went to the meeting of the Foreign Ministers on peace negotiations on the other side of the ocean, to Washington. Baku has no confidence in Yerevan with its destructive statements after each negotiation process, sabotage of peace talks.

Despite the fact that expectations are low, especially against the background of frequent shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian side, Baku still does not lose optimism that under pressure and insistence of the mediators, Armenia will fulfill the obligations assumed at the negotiating table. That is why last day Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went to the US for the another round of the Washington meeting.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan are expected to meet in Washington today. After the meeting was postponed on June 12, no one should not expect significant changes in the agenda that the ministers will discuss. But if it takes into account that Baku will be a strong party at the negotiating table in any case, everybody can assume that all these attempts of manipulation will harm the Armenian government.

“The geopolitical situation in the world is becoming increasingly strained, there are new threats in our region, revengeful forces are rising in Armenia again,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev mentioned during his speech in one of the military units of the commando of the Ministry of Defense.

Revanchist forces are raising their heads in Armenia, and the process of Azerbaijan's purchase of new weapons continues, but Baku takes its courses.

Taking all this into account, Azerbaijan has very important advantages both at the diplomatic table within the framework of post-conflict realities and from a military point of view, and this advantage is growing every day.

Against the background of all these processes, what the Armenian political leadership will say at the next round of the Washington meeting does not really matter much. If Armenia does not want peace, there will be no peace.

It is possible that Yerevan will try to put pressure on Baku again, to slow down the negotiation process by putting forward an "international mechanism for protecting the rights and security of the Armenian residents of Karabakh." Although, Azerbaijan's position on this issue remains unchanged: the issue of the rights and security of the Armenian residents of Karabakh is an internal matter of Azerbaijan, according to its Constitution and laws.

This means that Azerbaijan will not discuss this issue with any of its international partners. And Armenia has been well aware of this for 3 years. Therefore, the sooner the Armenian leadership moves away from its delusional ideas, the better for it.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who have recently often said that they recognize Karabakh as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, would do well to explain to the international community the decision taken at the next meeting of the Armenian government to allocate another financial aid to the Karabakh separatists.

If the Armenian side still cannot accept that Karabakh is an internal matter of Azerbaijan, then it is too early to talk about any lasting peace. After all, it is the latest provocations, military incidents committed, destructive statements that prevent the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

Despite the fact that this time the talks in Washington will last several days, Yerevan is expected to remain "faithful" to the tradition of avoiding peace at the end of the process. However, after a few days ago, Jeyhun Bayramov said that a peace agreement could be signed earlier than by the end of the year, a similar optimistic statement was made from Yerevan.

Nevertheless, France, which tries to impose itself as a "mediator" in peace negotiations, actually hinders this process.

It is appropriate to mention here a recent article by Newsweek Romania on the latest developments in the South Caucasus and the negotiation process on the final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The article, which aroused considerable interest with its notes, says that the last hope of the Armenian separatists is Macron.

"French President Emmanuel Macron and some Russian circles are supplying Armenia with weapons, thereby strengthening Yerevan's opponents of a peaceful settlement. There are still separatists in the Karabakh region. Thus, Macron strengthens the supporters of revanchism," in the Newsweek Romania’s article said.

It was also added that France "acts as an intermediary, but at the same time supplies weapons to Armenia."

Pashinyan, who hopes so much for Macron, should understand that such behavior could be the end of his political activity. These politicians should remember the riots that engulfed the whole of Armenia after the trilateral declaration that marked the end of the 44-day war.