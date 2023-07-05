Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

France tries to present itself as defender of Armenian minority in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 5 July 2023 10:43 (UTC +04:00)
France tries to present itself as defender of Armenian minority in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Trend’s political news desk
Trend’s political news desk
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. France even bans the Corsican language and does not accept the concept of ethnic minorities and at the same time tries to present itself as a defender of Armenian minority in Azerbaijan. This is nothing but hypocrisy and double standards, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

“Instead of trying to lecture others, French authorities should combat such alarming tendencies in their own country,” the head of state underlined.

Latest

Latest

Read more