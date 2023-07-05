Baku hosting on major global events - Uzbekistan's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Of late, the city of Baku has become the main global spot for holding important international events, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov said at a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate the role of Azerbaijan and its activities in the development of the NAM. Azerbaijan, through its chairmanship in the movement and its initiatives, gave the organization dynamism," he stressed.

The ministerial meeting is being represented in Baku by the NAM member countries and will last until July 6.

A total of 120 participating states, 18 observers and 10 international organizations, including Azerbaijan, have played an important role in the history of NAM.