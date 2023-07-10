Azerbaijan's liberated lands revitalizing with active engagement of President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. With the active participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the liberated lands of Azerbaijan are being revived again, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a speech at an event on the topic of "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy".

According to the minister, the resettlement of displaced people to the lands that were under occupation for nearly 30 years holds political, strategic, and moral significance.

"These territories are being reconstructed and restored step by step. The peaceful efforts in the region mark the beginning of a new era. Resolving the past conflict plays an important role in expanding the horizons of foreign policy. Today, the prestige of the country is steadily growing," Bayramov noted.

Azerbaijan is carrying out extensive reconstruction work in the liberated territories using its own financial resources.

In 2021-2022, the Azerbaijani government spent approximately $4 billion on restoration work. In the liberated territories, Azerbaijan is building new cities and villages from scratch, applying modern principles of urban planning and introducing the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village".