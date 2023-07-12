Azerbaijan determines amount of allowance for child transferred to foster family

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The amount of the allowance for the upbringing of a child transferred to a foster family, including a child with a disability under the age of 18, has been determined, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the decree "On increasing the amount of social benefits".

According to the amendments, the allowance will be paid:

– for a child transferred to a foster family (except for the children specified in this decree): under the age of 6 years – 355 manat ($208.8), from 7 to 13 years – 375 manat ($220.5), from 14 to 18 years - 395 manat ($232.3);

– for a child with a disability under the age of 18 years transferred to a foster family: under the age of 6 years – 395 manat ($232.3), from 7 to 13 years – 415 manat ($244.1), from 14 to 18 years - 435 manat ($255.8).