Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov on his way to Russia with working visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Russia with a working visit on July 24, Trend reports.

Within the visit, a bilateral meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is planned for July 25.

Meanwhile, a new round of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations is also scheduled to take place. The information was previously confirmed by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.