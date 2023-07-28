Armenians using GPS interference for planes flying over Azerbaijan's territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Illegal Armenian armed detachments [remaining contrary to trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement] have recently intensified the use of radio frequency interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In particular, GPS interference was recorded in the following cases:

- ATR-45 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying on the Baku-Fuzuli route on July 24

- Passenger aircraft C-680 of the Czech Airlines, which was flying on the Budapest-Baku route on July 25

- ATR-45 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines, flying on the Baku-Gabala route and in the opposite direction on July 27

The command of the Russian peacekeeping forces was informed about these facts and the same accidents that took place earlier. No measures have been taken by the Russian peacekeeping forces to date against these provocations, which pose a serious threat to the security of flights passing through Azerbaijan’s airspace.

Previously, as a result of the use of radio interference against the Gulfstream G280 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines, flying on the Zangilan-Fuzuli route from 11:54 to 12:07 (GMT+4) and Fuzuli-Baku route from 13:02 to 13:17 (GMT+4) on July 13, the GPS navigation system of the aircraft failed.