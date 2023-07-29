Azerbaijani military officials assess current situation on conditional border with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. An official meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense under the leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on July 29, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the meeting was attended by deputy ministers, commanders of types of troops, heads of the main departments and departments of the ministry, as well as commanders of military associations.

In addition, the meeting analyzed the current operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the Karabakh Economic Region, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

Moreover, it was instructed to pay special attention to the sustainable implementation of engineering measures in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.