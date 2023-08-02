Russia supports start of negotiations between Baku and reps of Armenian minority of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Russia supports the launch of negotiations between Baku and representatives of the Armenian minority of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"This topic is on the agenda of our contacts with interested parties. Russian peacekeepers had previously helped organize meetings between the two delegations. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance now as well. Russia does not put forward any preconditions and is working to bring the approaches of the parties closer," she said.

Work is underway to organize a meeting in Yevlakh (Azerbaijan) between representatives of the Azerbaijani government and representatives of the Armenian minority living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The proposal to hold this meeting did not come from any third country, it will be held without the participation of representatives of foreign states.

Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Ramin Mammadov was appointed responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The parliamentarian met with representatives of Armenians living in the Karabakh on March 1, in the city of Khojaly, at the headquarters of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan.

In continuation of the meeting held on March 1 and the invitation presented on March 13, the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again proposed to hold a meeting in the first week of April in Baku to discuss issues of reintegration of representatives of the Armenian minority of Karabakh, as well as the implementation of infrastructure projects in Karabakh.

However, the opposite side refused these proposals.