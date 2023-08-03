Azerbaijani Ombudsperson visits Khachatryan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan has visited Vagif Khachatryan, Trend reports.

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva and members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman for the Suppression of Torture have visited without warning places of detention of persons who cannot leave them voluntarily, The Office of the Ombudsman told Trend.

"As part of the regular visit conducted by the Ombudsperson within the framework of the activities of the National Preventive Mechanism in accordance with the requirements of national and international law, including the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, an individual detained by the staff of the Lachin border checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on July 29, 2023, Vagif Khachatryan, was admitted," the office said.

