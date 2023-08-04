Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal of Agency for Mine Action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal "25th Anniversary of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1998-2023)", Trend reports.

The jubilee medal "25th Anniversary of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1998-2023)" and the Regulations on the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "25th Anniversary of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1998-2023)" have been approved.

Besides, the "Description of the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "25th anniversary of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1998-2023)" was approved.