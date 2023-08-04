Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal of Agency for Mine Action

Politics Materials 4 August 2023 16:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal of Agency for Mine Action

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal "25th Anniversary of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1998-2023)", Trend reports.

The jubilee medal "25th Anniversary of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1998-2023)" and the Regulations on the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "25th Anniversary of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1998-2023)" have been approved.

Besides, the "Description of the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "25th anniversary of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1998-2023)" was approved.

Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal of Agency for Mine Action
Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal of Agency for Mine Action
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more