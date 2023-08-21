FMs of Caspian littoral states to meet in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Foreign Ministers of the Caspian littoral states will meet in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the occasion of the International Day of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of multilateral cooperation in the Caspian region. They discussed further steps to develop cooperation in the format of the "five", including preparations for the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

The meeting focused on the importance of discussing the practical implementation of the provisions of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea and other five-party documents adopted by the Caspian littoral states.

Earlier, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov noted the importance of this meeting at the conference "Caspian Sea - Sea of Peace and Friendship" held on August 12 on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea in the National Tourist Zone "Avaza".